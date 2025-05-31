Dr. Rashid Pelpuo Leads Ghanaian Delegation and Co-Chairs at ILO Conference in Geneva

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, is proudly leading Ghana’s delegation to this year’s International Labour Organization (ILO) Conference in Geneva, where he also serves as Co-Chair of the Conference.

The annual ILO Conference brings together governments, workers, and employers from across the globe to discuss critical labour issues, advance social justice, and promote decent work for all. Dr. Pelpuo’s leadership role as Co-Chair underscores his unique style of leadership and Ghana’s growing influence on the international labour stage and reflects the country’s commitment to upholding global labour standards.

The Ghanaian delegation will engage in high-level discussions, share Ghana’s progress on key labour reforms, and strengthen partnerships aimed at improving job creation, social protection, and workplace safety.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Dr. Pelpuo expressed confidence that Ghana’s presence will amplify the voices of workers and employers back home, while opening doors for greater international collaboration.