Dr. Rashid Pelpuo Urges Ghanaian Nurses to Halt Planned Strike

The Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has met with key members of the leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) on the sidelines of the ongoing 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva to address concerns about the strike action announced by the Nurses and Midwives Association.

In a frank and heartfelt engagement, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo appealed to the Association to halt their planned strike action, stressing the potential threat it poses to the lives of ordinary Ghanaians, especially the vulnerable who rely heavily on the country’s public health system to secure their health needs.

“The government recognizes and respects the concerns of nurses and midwives, but I urge you to be conscious of the weight of your actions. Nurses are the backbone of Ghana’s healthcare delivery system,” Dr. Pelpuo said. “A nationwide strike could cripple our health sector and endanger lives.”

The President of the Association, Madam Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, demonstrated her commitment to calling for a halt of the strike if concrete actions are taken, including the immediate signing of the agreement to pay their negotiated allowances.

Minister Pelpuo assured her and her colleagues of the government’s commitment to resolving their concerns through constructive dialogue and sustained engagement. According to the Labour Minister, his Ministry is actively working with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, and other relevant stakeholders to find sustainable solutions that protect both the welfare of health workers and the health rights of citizens.

The GRNMA, which has announced its intention to embark on industrial action on June 9, 2025, is protesting unresolved conditions of service. The Association had earlier raised concerns over threats to job security and delays in implementing negotiated allowances.

In response, the Minister called for restraint and collaboration, emphasizing that ongoing discussions at all levels are key to ensuring long-term reform and justice for all labour groups.