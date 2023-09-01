Dr Sarah Wayoe wins Most Outstanding Female in Providing Engineering Solutions Award

Dr Mrs. Sarah Liki Wayoe, the Director of Finance and Administration at Wayoe Engineering and Construction Limited (WEC), has been adjudged the Most Outstanding Female in Providing Engineering Solutions in that sector.

The Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards scheme was organised by the Business Executives, a Pan West African media, communications and events management company, to identify, recognise and reward women whose personal and professional conduct have been exemplary and with outstanding achievements.

The award also captures her unsung contribution to the advancement of the engineering sector.

The WEC is a privately owned engineering and construction company headquartered in Takoradi and specialised in delivering structural steel, plate work, piping, mechanical equipment, electrical and instrumentation and site maintenance projects to players in the industry.

Dr Wayoe, an inspirational leader and mentor brings a decade of financial leadership experience to the engineering industry

.

She is a great decision-maker who understands the value of strategic partnership.

Dr Wayoe’s expertise helped in exceeding customer expectations and achieved the goal of converting the business into a facilitator of product innovations.

She founded the Wayoe Workers’ Wives Association with the goal of empowering the women on engineering and construction work, as well as the role of their husbands in the sector.

She believes that a peaceful home provides a sound-minded and skilled workforce.

Dr Mrs. Wayoe expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition, which she said would spur women in the engineering sector to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve more.