Dr. Senanu Agumenu elected Senior Research Fellow at Afro-Global

Dr. Donald Senanu Agumenu, an International Leadership Consultant and Peace Ambassador, has been elected as a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre For African Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Dr Agumenu is also a Peace Ambassador with the Universal Peace Federation, and a Leadership Advisory Council Member of the International Cities of Peace , USA.

His election was at the launch of the Centre under the theme, “Mobilising Global Citizenship in Building Resilient and Inclusive Post-Covid Global Economy”.

The Centre engages in research and training and promotes public engagement on global policy.

It will offer practical training to public and private sectors on negotiations, diplomacy and contracts.

The membership of the Centre is drawn from diverse disciplines and professional backgrounds across the continent.

Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker, Parliament of Ghana, at the launch, indicated the readiness of Parliament to partner with the Centre in shaping policies.

He emphasised how the Centre could partner with the Legislature to deepen research and understanding in international affairs.

That, he stressed, would enable the Centre to understand emerging trends and complexities within Africa and beyond.

He asserted that global citizenship should be developed and harmonised around timeless values and principles of human dignity and sustainable institutions.