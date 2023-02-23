Dr Senanu Djokoto cleared to contest Keta NDC parliamentary primary

Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, the Acting Volta Regional Director of Health Services, has received the endorsement of some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in the Keta Constituency, to contest the party’s parliamentary primary, slated for May 2023.

The members, who on Wednesday picked and paid for Dr Djokoto’s nomination forms at the NDC Constituency Office at Keta, said they made the move because of their belief in the candidate’s capacity to restore Keta to its glorious days, not only as an economic hub but also as a place of great political history.

Dr Djokoto, a former aide to late President Jerry John Rawlings, who contested the primary in 2019 but lost narrowly to the incumbent, Dr Dzulorli Gakpey, reacting to the development, said he was humbled by the move from the NDC members.

He expressed appreciation to the party faithful for believing in him to have paid for his nomination forms to enable him to contest the primary, and eventually win the parliamentary slot in the 2024 general election.

“I do not take it lightly that you are using your hard-earned income to pay for my nomination forms – as you have indicated to me it is due to your belief in my capacity to restore our beloved constituency to its past glory”.

“Let me assure you all that I will not let you down,” Dr Djokoto said.

The candidate, a two-time chairman of the Keta Constituency, called on all aspirants and party members in the area to work hard towards a peaceful, truthful and issues-based electioneering.