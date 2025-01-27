Dr. Shafic Suleman Appointed Executive Secretary of PURC

Dr. Shafic Suleman has been appointed as the new Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) of Ghana.

A Senior Lecturer at the Institute for Oil and Gas Studies at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Suleman brings a broad spectrum of expertise in energy, sustainability, and regulatory matters to his new role.

With a distinguished academic and professional background, Dr. Suleman holds a PhD in Energy and Sustainability from De Montfort University in the UK and an MSc in Energy Management from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen. He is also a certified Energy Risk Professional (ERP) through the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP-USA). His qualifications are further complemented by a BA in Geography from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Cape Coast.

Dr. Suleman’s vast experience spans teaching, research, and consultancy, primarily focused on energy policy, petroleum economics, climate change, and risk management. His appointment to the PURC comes at a pivotal time, as the commission seeks to navigate challenges in the country’s energy and utility sectors.

In his new role, Dr. Suleman is expected to leverage his expertise to enhance regulatory effectiveness, foster innovation, and promote sustainability within Ghana’s energy sector. His comprehensive knowledge of the energy industry positions him to drive positive change and ensure that PURC’s mandate is fulfilled with efficiency and excellence.