Dr. Siaw Agyepong Spreads Joy on New Year’s Day As Over 4,000 people Receive Generous Donations

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, showed remarkable kindness on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2025,) when he feted over 4,000 people from diverse backgrounds at his residence in American House, East Legon, Accra.

The beneficiaries, comprising senior citizens, women, men, and youth, were treated to a generous package, including a 5-kilogram bag of rice, cooking oil, soft drinks, Mackerel sardine, and transport fare.

As at 6:00 a.m., many of the people had thronged the residence of Dr. Siaw Agyepong.

Earlier, the Chaplain of JGC, Pastor Daniel Danso, led the gathering to praise and worship God, which saw scores of them accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour.

Speaking to the media, the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, said this act of philanthropy was characteristic of Dr. Siaw Agyepong’s people-centered approach and commitment to giving back to society.

“This is not the first time Dr. Siaw Agyepong and his family are making such a donations. It started some years back in the neighbourhood and now we have over 4,000 individuals here today at once from far and wide,” said Madam Appiaa Osei-Duah.

According to the Communication Director, some of the beneficiaries came all the way from Nsawam, Koforidua and Kasoa.

The reason behind this charity by Dr. Siaw Agyepong and his family is that they do this to share their joy in the year with the less-privileged, she further explained.

Madam Appiaa Osei-Duah underscored that Dr. Siaw Agyepong is a devout Christian and an elder in the Church of Pentecost, Metso branch, who believes that through such benevolence people will come to know Christ.

As a successful entrepreneur with interests in various sectors, including waste management, ICT, and banking, Dr. Siaw Agyepong’s kindness is inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.