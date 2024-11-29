Dr. Siaw Agyepong Urges Calm and Responsible Participation in December 7 Polls

As Ghana gears up for the crucial December 7 elections, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has issued a rallying cry for peace and unity, urging citizens to participate calmly and responsibly in the democratic process.

Speaking to the media on Friday, November 29, after the climax of the JGC and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) Annual Thanksgiving Service 2024, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong stated that Ghana is a peaceful country, hence “we must not let fear take hold of us.”

He cautioned Ghanaians to refrain from violent acts or allow themselves to be used to foment trouble.

“Simply exercise your civic rights peacefully and let peace reign. This is not a fight; it is a competition. Just vote,” he urged.

The 2024 JGC/ZGL was on the theme; ‘Jesus Is More Than Enough.’

Dr. Siaw Agyepong reminded Ghaianians of the unique warmth and unity that define Ghana.

“Ghana is our home. No matter where we find ourselves in the world, the reception when we return is unmatched. Let us cherish and maintain the peace and serenity that we enjoy.

…If you don’t win today, tomorrow might be your turn. Let us all uphold the good name of Ghana and prioritise peace above all else, the EC of JGC advised the contesting political parties.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong used the occasion to express his profound gratitude to God for His favour upon his group, adding that “despite the numerous challenges, the Lord has been gracious to us this year [2024].”

He particularly thanked President Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support, as well as to the media, traditional rulers, legislators, and other stakeholders whose contributions have been instrumental in the nation’s progress.

Touching on the annual event, the EC of JGC intimated that “…we gather to give thanks to God for His abundant grace over the years and to seek His guidance for the years ahead.”

Thanksgiving, he explained, is a heartfelt expression of gratitude to the Lord, acknowledging His “continued faithfulness in our lives and endeavours.”

He acknowledged that Jospong Group’s remarkable growth, from humble beginnings to its current state, was a testament to God’s faithfulness.

“This remarkable growth underscores this year’s theme: ‘Jesus Christ is More Than Enough,'” he said.

Delivering the sermon on the day to climax the week-long thanksgiving ceremony, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, who was the Special Guest of Honour, added by his voice by emphasising the importance of peaceful coexistence.

“I urge everyone to exercise their franchise peacefully. Avoid engaging in any form of violence. Let us ensure that Ghana remains a shining example of democracy, regardless of the elections’ outcome,” he urged.

Preaching on the theme: ‘Jesus Is More Than Enough,’ he said Jesus Christ is the truth and the accredited Saviour of the world.

“Jesus Christ is the truth and the accredited Savior of the world,” he proclaimed, underscoring that through Christ, God has reconciled the world to Himself.

“He is not merely the founder of Christianity but the Savior of the entire world—there is no disputing this truth,” he declared.

Drawing inspiration from the concept of manna in the Bible, Apostle Nyamekye expounded on its significance in the Old Testament, describing Jesus Christ as the second manna from heaven.

He said while the manna provided to the Israelites sustained them temporarily, Jesus, the ultimate manna, offers eternal satisfaction.

Apostle Nyamekye’s sermon reinforced the thanksgiving theme, reminding all present that Jesus is truly more than enough, offering salvation, reconciliation, and eternal fulfillment to all who believe in Him.

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Siaw Agyepong, accompanied by the management of the Jospong Group, attended Jummah prayers at the Kanda Central Mosque to express gratitude to Allah.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Titus Kwartey Glover, and representatives of the Ga Traditional Council.

The event featured song ministrations by Diana Hamilton and worship led by Prophetic Kwasi Asante Annor of PIWC Trassaco.