Stephen Amoah Warns Against Politicizing Corruption Cases

Dr. Stephen Amoah has raised concerns over the growing politicization of corruption cases in Ghana, cautioning that such rhetoric risks eroding public trust and undermining the fight against graft.

Speaking on Joy News, the prominent figure emphasized the need for a balanced approach to corruption investigations, urging leaders to prioritize ethical considerations over political point-scoring.

“We must be careful how we handle these matters. Sometimes, the political tone around these issues does more harm than good,” Dr. Amoah stated. He acknowledged the necessity of holding individuals accountable but warned that the constant back-and-forth between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) often distracts from the core issues. “NDC and NPP sometimes accuse each other, but do we always mean it? The real question is: how does the public perceive it?”

His comments come amid heightened scrutiny of high-profile corruption cases, including the recent declaration of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a fugitive by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). On February 12, 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced that Ofori-Atta had failed to appear for questioning regarding multiple corruption-related offenses, including procurement irregularities in the National Cathedral project, contracts awarded by the Health Ministry, and the controversial SML-GRA deal.

“Consequently, the OSP declares Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta a wanted person. He is a fugitive from the law,” Agyebeng stated during a press conference. Ofori-Atta’s legal team had cited medical reasons for his absence, but the OSP rejected the explanation, insisting on his personal attendance.

Dr. Amoah’s intervention highlights the delicate balance between pursuing accountability and maintaining public confidence in the process. He stressed that while corruption must be addressed, the methods and messaging surrounding investigations should not be tainted by partisan agendas. “The fight against corruption must be rooted in fairness and transparency,” he said. “Otherwise, we risk losing the trust of the very people we seek to serve.”

As Ghana grapples with these high-stakes cases, Dr. Amoah’s call for neutrality and ethical leadership serves as a timely reminder of the broader implications of corruption investigations. For many Ghanaians, the hope is that the focus will remain on justice and accountability—not political theatrics.