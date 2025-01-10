Dr. Steve Manteaw Confident in Ghana’s New Leadership Appointments

Dr. Steve Manteaw, Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative, has expressed confidence in President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership following his recent appointments to key government ministries.

According to Manteaw, the swift and deliberate selection of personnel for the Finance, Justice, and Energy Ministries signals a promising start to the president’s second term.

In a post shared on social media, Manteaw outlined five key reasons why he believes these early appointments suggest Ghana will soon benefit from a “solid team” capable of effectively managing the country’s vital sectors.

First, Manteaw noted the speed with which the appointments were made, pointing out that they were announced just one day after President Mahama took office. This, he argued, shows the president’s readiness and commitment to swiftly addressing the nation’s pressing issues.

Secondly, he highlighted the fact that all three appointees—responsible for the energy, finance, and justice ministries—are not newcomers to their respective roles. Each has previously served as deputy ministers in these fields, suggesting that they have been groomed for their new leadership positions and are already familiar with the intricacies of the work at hand.

Dr. Manteaw also pointed to the qualifications and experience of the appointees as a critical factor in their potential success. All three are highly credentialed professionals with strong backgrounds in their respective fields, which further boosts confidence in their ability to execute their duties effectively.

Youthful energy also plays a role, Manteaw noted, with the appointees all being in their 40s and 50s. This demographic, he believes, strikes a balance between experience and dynamism, which is essential for bringing fresh ideas to the table while ensuring the necessary depth of understanding for long-term impact.

Finally, Manteaw shared his personal experiences with all three appointees, asserting that he has encountered each of them in various professional settings and can attest to their competence. Given this first-hand knowledge, he is optimistic that the new leadership team will work well together to tackle the nation’s challenges.

As President Mahama’s administration moves forward, Manteaw’s reflections suggest that Ghana may well be on track to see a more coordinated and effective government, with a team that is both experienced and ready to lead the country into the future. This early confidence in the President’s choices could bode well for the upcoming term and the critical decisions that lie ahead.