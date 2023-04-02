Dr. Tedam and partners calls on Vice President Bawumia

Dr. Yusif Tedam who contested for the position of National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has paid a special visit to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia at his office.

Dr. Tedam’s visit was primarily to thank the Vice President for his support during the time He (Dr. Tedam) contested as the national treasurer position of the ruling party, NPP and also to introduce his business partner and investor, (Mr. Kenneth) Nguyen Quang Nguyen. Mr. Kenneth Nguyen had a business talk with the vice president and assured him of bringing other co- investors to support the mining and the production Industry of the Ghanaian economy. The other issues discussed was trade and oil business.

The vice president also assured (Mr. Kenneth) Nguyen Quang Nguyen of his support since Dr. Tedam is one of big weights behind the Vice President’s bid to be elected as the next President of Ghana.

In attendance was the spokesperson of Dr.Tedam, Mr. Nana Mprah and the constituency assistant secretary of the Ngleshie Amanfrom constituency, of the ruling Party, Mr. Karim Ibrahim Tetteh

Dr. Tedam’s Father is the late legendary, Hon. C. K. Tedam who started politics in the early colonial era before Ghana gained independence from the British rule. He started his political career in 1949 and became an MP (Gold coast legislative council, He was a minister of state and later became a council of state member(a senior advisor to Former President , H.E J.A Kuffour).

He was the chairman of the national council of elders of the ruling party, for eleven years (The highest supreme body of the ruling party, NPP) and was also the chief advisor to the current President of Ghana, H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo until his demise in 2019. Because of his enormous contribution to the country, a university has been named after him called the “C.K Tedam Technological university” to immortalize him.