Dr. Thadious Banyen to bring paradigm shift in political leadership

Dr. Thadious Kannyiri Banyen, a Parliamentary candidate aspirant of the NDC, says he will bring a change in the political landscape in the Nadow-Kaleo Constituency if he wins the primary.

“The reason I am contesting is to make sure that there is a paradigm shift in the kind of political leadership that the people have experienced over the years.

We are looking at development-oriented leadership, people-focused leadership so that we can develop our people, develop our community as rapidly as possible,” he said.

Dr. Banyen said this at Nadowli after he successfully filed his nomination to contest the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries in the Nadow-Kaleo Constituency against two others, including the incumbent Member of Parliament of the area, Mr Anthony M. Sumah.

Dr. Banyen is a development planning analyst and a lecturer at the Simon Diedong Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD UBIDS).

Addressing supporters after filing the nomination, he noted that he had developed the “Banyen Rapid Economic Development” (BRED) agenda, which focused on solving the identified problems of the people in the constituency, including the provision of school infrastructure, good roads, health facilities, potable drinking water, and electricity, among others.

“If God permits and we win the seat we are going to fashion out targeted projects that look at every one of these development challenges.

“So, we have a multifaceted development agenda that targets problems that our people face instead of targeting individuals and solving individual problems,” Dr. Banyen indicated.

He said he had executed some projects in the constituency running into thousands of Ghana Cedis even as an individual and that becoming an MP would grant him the opportunity to do more for the people in the constituency.

Some of those projects, he said, were the construction of a broken bridge at Korinyiri community, supporting the renovation of the Kpagadigna basic school, and provision of teachers’ furniture for Koning primary school.

“I see myself as someone who thinks about the development of our people, someone who thinks about improving economic development in developing economies, improving financial literacy,” Dr. Banyen stated.

He urged his supporters to engage in their campaign with decorum to ensure unity existed within the party after the primaries to enable the NDC to win convincingly in the 2024 general elections.