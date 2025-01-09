Dr. Theo Acheampong Urges Government to Scrap E-Levy and COVID-19 Levy

Commercial energy economist and political risk analyst Dr. Theo Acheampong has called on the government to abolish both the E-Levy and COVID-19 levy, emphasizing that these taxes bring in less than USD 300 million, which accounts for just 0.4% of Ghana’s annual GDP.

In a social media post, Dr. Acheampong stated that it would be politically unwise for the new administration not to remove at least these two levies, as they are a burden on the public. He suggested that the funds lost from these taxes could be recouped through efficiency savings and value-for-money contracting, as well as reducing the size of government.

Acheampong further speculated that the abolition could likely be announced in the first budget statement of the new administration.