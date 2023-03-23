Dr Titus Beyuo to unite NDC in Lambussie for victory

Dr Titus Beyuo, a former National Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, has promised to work assiduously with the grassroots to win back the Lambussie Parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Election 2024.

He said the Lambussie Constituency Parliamentary seat had always belonged to the NDC, but due to misunderstandings within the party during the Election 2020 it slipped to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Beyuo made the promise when he submitted the NDC 2024 Parliamentary Candidates Nomination Form to Mr Boyuo Zaamon, the Elections Director of the Lambussie Constituency to contest for the parliamentary primaries.

The decision to contest the primaries was based on the basic principles of revising, retooling and revamping the NDC in the constituency, and resourcing the branches through to the constituency level and getting the party to work for victory, he said.

“I am going to rebrand the NDC in the constituency to become a vibrant and strong force to reckon with to always win elections and retain the seat in perpetuity for the NDC,” he assured.

Dr Beyuo said the Lambussie constituency remained one of the areas in the region without tarred roads and had one Polyclinic serving a population of more than 50,000 people.

Until now, no minor surgical procedure could be performed in the district, and this had impacted negatively on pregnant women who had to travel to other neighbouring districts to have caesarean operations.

He advocated for more health facilities to be built for the constituency to help change this precarious situation.

Again, on education, he said the Lambussie District was ranked last among the 11 municipalities and districts in the Basic Education Certificate Examination Performance Table in the Upper West Region.

He promised to address the challenge by facilitating the provision of a well-resourced library to enhance quality teaching and learning.

Agriculture was another area of concern where several farmers had a lot of needs, and required support, and promised the use of Information and Communication Technology, to modernise and enhance the farming systems to help reduce the burden on farmers regarding tractor services.