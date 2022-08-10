Dr. Tony Aubbyn Hopeful Ghana Will Overcome Nigeria In CHAN Qualifiers

Dr. Tony Aubbyn, Chairman of the Black Galaxies Management Committee is confident Ghana will defeat Nigeria to qualify for this year’s Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

Black Galaxies in their last CHAN qualifier put up a splendid performance without conceding any goal to oust Benin and is set to long horns with Nigeria in the final stage of the qualifiers to book a ticket to the competition.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Dr. Aubbyn said “the focus is to qualify. The players are determined to go to Algeria and they are ready to overcome Nigeria”.

According to him, though he envisioned a tough clash between the two West African countries, the Black Galaxies would eliminate their arch rivals to join the party in Algeria.

Dr. Aubbyn, who doubles as an Executive Committee member in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) commended the technical team of the Black Galaxies, formerly known as the Local Black Stars for the level of confidence shown in the CHAN qualifiers after beating Benin home and away.

The Black Galaxies having missed out in the previous edition of the CHAN, will battle Nigeria on August 26 to 28 hoping to pick a slot.