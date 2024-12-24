Dr. Tony Aubynn Calls for Transparency in Use of Funds in Fight Against Galamsey

Dr. Tony Aubynn has emphasized the need for greater transparency and accountability regarding the utilization of state funds allocated to combat illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Speaking on GHOne’s State of Affairs with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, Dr. Aubynn underlined the significance of understanding how the government has deployed resources to address the environmental and social impacts of illegal mining activities.

He pointed out that substantial funds had been dedicated to this cause, with allocations directed toward land rehabilitation and alternative livelihood programs for affected communities. Dr. Aubynn noted that approximately $300 million had been earmarked for various initiatives, including studies, planting efforts, and the rehabilitation of degraded lands.

“The amount of resources that have gone into this fight, due to environmental concerns, is significant. Some funds were allocated for land rehabilitation, while others were used for alternative livelihood programs. These are critical areas, and it is important to understand how state money has been utilized,” he said.

The former CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines stressed the importance of ensuring transparency in the application of these funds, emphasizing that it was in the nation’s best interest to conduct a thorough review of how the resources had been spent.

Dr. Aubynn also urged the incoming administration to scrutinize these expenditures to assess the government’s effectiveness in addressing the environmental damage and social challenges caused by illegal mining activities. He believes this will provide a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the government’s efforts on this critical issue.