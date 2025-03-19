Dr. Wanda Evans Brewer Tackles Tamale’s Water Shortage with 890 Barrels of Water 

A grassroots activist and philanthropist, Dr. Wanda Evans Brewer has provided over 890 barrels of water to various communities in Tamale, Northern Region, Ghana.

This initiative is aimed at alleviating the severe water shortage currently affecting the region. The water crisis in Northern Ghana has been exacerbated by population growth and a lack of investment in infrastructure by Ghana Water Company Limited.

As a result, many residents have been forced to rely on tricycles and water tankers to fetch water from unsafe sources, including dams and contaminated reservoirs.

The situation worsens during the dry season, when dams and rivers run dry, making access to clean water even more difficult.

Women and children often have to walk long distances in search of drinkable water. The crisis has also impacted Tamale Teaching Hospital, the largest health facility in the region.

According to hospital authorities, water shortages have disrupted their operations, with many patients being diagnosed with typhoid and other waterborne diseases due to the consumption of contaminated water.

Dr. Wanda’s initiative was made possible with the support of Adams Yousef, a resident of the Northern Region, who helped coordinate the distribution of water through water trucks. The beneficiaries of this generous act include Kasalgu, Nyohini, Dakpema, Bayanwaya, Kaladan, Kukoo, Vitting, Jakayayili, Bilpela, and Kanvili

Speaking exclusively to Goldnews, Dr. Wanda emphasized that her efforts stem from a humanitarian perspective. She chose to use her birthday as a launching point to mobilize resources for the initiative.

“I do a random act of kindness to celebrate my birthday as an Aquarius, which is the water bearer. I use that truth as a catalyst to start a water campaign. I donated the first truck of water and then reached out to fellow Aquarians and water protectors. In solidarity, enough money was raised, and we distributed 13 trucks of water to 13 communities,” she said.

Beyond this donation, Dr. Wanda has expressed her commitment to finding a long-term solution to the water crisis in Northern Ghana. She plans to expand existing dams and construct boreholes to ensure sustainable water supply, particularly during the dry season.

She is calling on fellow Aquarians and well-meaning individuals to support her in building more boreholes to alleviate the water shortages in the region.