Dr. Yaw Twum nominated for CEO of the Year, healthcare category

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Dental Technical Services. Dr. Yaw Twum, has been nominated for the title of CEO of the Year in the Healthcare category of the second edition of the Ghana CEO and Vision Awards.

The purpose of the awards is to provide prime exposure and a thriving platform for CEOs to stay connected, relevant and ahead of the game and become verified via documentary films, awards and magazines.

The awards ceremony is also a premium brand that provides the biggest and most coveted pitching platforms for CEOs who have used the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and ultimately the country. It brings together the best chief executive officers in each business sector of Ghana.