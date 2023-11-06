Dr. Yaw Twum of Global Dental receives Health Worker of the Year Award

Dr. Yaw Twum of Global Dental received the Health Worker of the Year Award at the Humanitarian Award Global 2023 held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, 28th October, 2023.

According to the organizers of the awards scheme, “Humanitarian Awards Global serves to recognize, applaud, and showcase a diverse array of the world’s most impactful non-profit organizations spanning various sectors, all dedicated to community service and societal advancement. Our mission is to shine a light on these non-profits, not only to honor their efforts but also to amplify their voices and enhance their opportunities. In doing so, we aim to foster an environment of positivity and proactive engagement worldwide”

The awards ceremony also aims at identifying, recognizing and awarding extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people from Thirty(30) different countries across the globe impacting the world to be celebrated in a grand style.

Dr. Yaw Twum speaking to the media, thanked the organisers and the Board for honouring him with this great achievement and dedicated this award to all Health Professionals in Ghana. He believes this is just the beginning! There is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed ~ Woodrow Wilson.