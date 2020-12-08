Dr Zenator Agyemang Rawlings

Dr Zenator Agyemang-Rawlings, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Korle Klottey Constituency has retained the seat with 39,343 of the valid votes cast in the December 7, polls

Official Results declared by the Constituency Returning Officer gave Mr Prince Debrah Appiah, Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 31,154 of the valid votes cast; and Mr Fred Ntow Boateng, Parliamentary Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) had 190 votes.

Total valid votes cast was 70687 out of 71,183 total votes. Total rejected votes was 496.

