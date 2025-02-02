Dr. Zuma Champions Ghana’s Mobile Payment Model at Africa Prosperity Dialogues

Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Chairperson of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) Advisory Council, has called on African nations to adopt Ghana’s mobile payment platform as a benchmark for streamlining digital transactions across the continent. Speaking on the final day of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) in Accra, Dr. Zuma emphasized the urgent need for a continent-wide mobile interoperability system to address the fragmented digital ecosystems hindering Africa’s economic integration.

“Ghana’s mobile payment system is a shining example of how technology can drive financial inclusion and economic growth,” Dr. Zuma told delegates. “But while Ghana moves forward, many of our nations remain trapped in silos. We cannot build a prosperous Africa if our digital systems cannot communicate with each other.”

Digital Harmonisation

Dr. Zuma’s remarks come as Africa grapples with the challenges of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which relies heavily on seamless digital transactions to facilitate cross-border trade. Currently, only a handful of countries, including Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, have robust mobile payment systems. In contrast, many others lack the infrastructure or regulatory frameworks to support such platforms.

“Imagine a farmer in Malawi trying to sell produce to a buyer in Nigeria, but their mobile wallets are incompatible,” Dr. Zuma said. “This is the reality we must change. Over the next five years, we must prioritize investments in broadband, e-commerce, and mobile payment platforms to unlock the full potential of digital trade.”

Ghana’s success in mobile payments, driven by platforms like MTN Mobile Money and AirtelTigo Cash, has seen over 60% of the population using digital financial services. The country’s interoperability system, which allows users to transfer funds across different networks, has been hailed as a model for the continent.

Addressing Africa’s Infrastructure Deficit

Beyond digital systems, Dr. Zuma highlighted Africa’s infrastructure deficit as a major barrier to economic integration. She pointed to poorly maintained roads, outdated railways, inefficient ports, and limited airline systems, which have driven intra-African trade costs up by 40 to 80 percent.

“Our infrastructure gaps are not just inconveniences—they are economic handcuffs,” she said. “We must fully implement a single African transport market and deregulate air services to liberalize intra-African air transport. This means removing restrictions on access, capacity, frequency, and tariffs.”

Dr. Zuma also underscored the untapped potential of Africa’s maritime highways, urging governments to aggressively implement the African Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050. “We must not only build railways but also manufacture our own trains on the continent,” she said. “Our maritime resources can transform transportation if we invest wisely.”

Energy

On energy, Dr. Zuma noted that more than 30 African countries experience regular power outages, stifling industrial growth and everyday life. She echoed calls from delegates for a coordinated regional energy policy and the development of interconnected power plants to ensure reliable and affordable electricity supply.

“It is time for Africa to stop talking and start acting,” she declared. “We must come together, pool our resources, and invest in solving our power problems. Reliable energy is the backbone of any thriving economy.”

Takeaways

The three-day dialogue concluded with a series of recommendations aimed at accelerating Africa’s integration.

These included:

1. Establishing a continental digital interoperability framework to harmonize mobile payment systems.

2. Prioritizing infrastructure investments under the African Infrastructure Investment Framework.

3. Implementing the Single African Air Transport Market to liberalize air travel.

4. Developing regional energy grids to address power shortages.

5. Strengthening maritime transport networks to boost intra-African trade.

Mixed Reactions

While Dr. Zuma’s vision was widely applauded, some delegates expressed skepticism about implementation. “We’ve heard these calls before,” said a Nigerian trade official who requested anonymity. “The challenge isn’t the vision—it’s the political will and funding to make it happen.”

Others, however, remained optimistic. “Ghana’s mobile payment success shows what’s possible when governments and the private sector work together,” said Kenyan entrepreneur Wanjiku Mwangi. “If we can replicate this across the continent, the impact will be transformative.”

As the APD concluded, Dr. Zuma urged African leaders to move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action. “Our prosperity lies in our unity,” she said. “Let us build an Africa where goods, services, and ideas flow freely—not just within borders, but across them.”

Whether her call will translate into tangible progress remains to be seen. But for now, Ghana’s mobile payment model stands as a beacon of what Africa can achieve when innovation meets collaboration.