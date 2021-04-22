© Provided by Xinhua

Diners leaving an excessive amount of food waste in restaurants may be asked to pay a handling fee, according to a draft Chinese law to be further deliberated by lawmakers.

The draft law on food waste prevention, among other draft legislation, will be reviewed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), or China’s national legislature, set for April 26 to 29.

The new law will set a definition of food waste and clarify the authority to lead the work on curbing food waste, as well as relevant law enforcement bodies, said Zang Tiewei, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, on Thursday.

xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

