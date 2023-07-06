Drama As Akufo-Addo’s ‘Don’t vote for jail-bound candidate’ played at Quayson court hearing

In a court session held today, 6 July 2023, an audio recording capturing some remarks made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo concerning Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the then-candidate of the National Democratic Congress, during a campaign rally ahead of the Assin-North by-election in June this year, was played.

The recording was presented by Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer representing Mr Quayson — the re-elected MP — in an effort to support his argument about alleged prejudicial remarks against his client.

Quayson, who is facing charges of perjury and forgery, filed an application requesting a halt to the trial until the Court of Appeal determines his appeal challenging the court’s decision to conduct daily hearings.

Mr Tsikata emphasised that the president’s remarks infringed the accused person’s right to a fair trial.

However, the Attorney General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, argued that it was unfair to play only a portion of the audio.

According to him, playing only 15 seconds of the audio lacked fairness, and argued that the full video should have been presented to provide the court with a proper context of the issues raised by Tsikata.

Mr Tsikata contended that if the application for a stay was not granted, it would imply a predetermined outcome of the trial and could lead to an innocent person being unjustly tried. The Attorney General opposed the application, claiming that Quayson’s lawyers had initially sought a variation of court orders regarding the day-to-day hearing before the by-election.

Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, the presiding judge, scheduled the delivery of the ruling on the application for stay for July 11, 2023