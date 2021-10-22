Drama in court: Accused wants Police to explain who a Kleptomaniac is

Thomas Duke Ampofo, a 51-year-old mason, stunned an Adentan Circuit Court when he prayed it to order the Police to explain why they have described him as a kleptomaniac.

According to Ampofo, an ex-convict, using an implement to commit an offence did not mean he was a Kleptomaniac.

“My Lord I admit I have served eight months jail term. I was jailed for possessing implement intended for unlawful purpose but that does not mean I am a kleptomaniac.

I understand Kleptomaniac to mean somebody who engaged in petty thievery. I want the Police to take out the word Kleptomania from the facts read in court.”

Ampofo said this during a case management conference at the Court in respect of stealing and unlawful entry charge against him.

The case management conference would make way for a date to be fixed for trial to commence.

Accused has denied the offence.

The matter has been adjourned to November 5, for trial.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant Kwaku Ofori, the complainant, a businessman resides at Adenta.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said accused was a kleptomaniac and ex-convict who retuned from Ankaful prison in July 2021 after having been convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment by an Adenta District Court.

Prosecution said on September 19, this year, at about 1:20am, accused was spotted with one workout bicycle and an ice Chest at Adenta Lotteries Flat area by a security officer.

When accused was confronted over the items, he admitted having stolen them and took the security officer to the complainant’s house where he stole the items.

Prosecution said accused was arrested and handed over to the Police.

According to dictionary.cambridge.org, “a Kleptomaniac is someone with a very strong wish to steal that they cannot control, usually considered to be a type of mental illness.”