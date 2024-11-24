Drama Programme Promotes Peaceful Elections in Northern Region

The Northern Regional National Centre for Culture organised a drama Programme, “Theatre for Peaceful Election 2024,” designed to educate and inspire the public about peaceful general elections.

Mr Abubakari Iddisu Saeed, the Northern Regional Director of the National Centre for Culture, reiterated the call to action for a violence-free election through the drama performance, making the audience feel committed and responsible.

He emphasised that the drama performance was crucial in addressing critical challenges facing the country’s democracy, such as electoral violence, the spread of fake news, vote buying and the need for religious tolerance, thereby keeping the audience well-informed and aware

He called on Ghanaians to unite during and after the general election to promote free, fair, and peaceful polls.

Mr Saeed appealed to the public to reject violence, misinformation, vote buying, and any unethical practice that could Mar the election.

”Let us embrace tolerance, diversity and integrity, and it should be the responsibility of every Ghanaian to create a brighter, peaceful future, thereby inspiring and motivating the audience.