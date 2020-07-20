There was high drama in the last round of games in La Liga as the final relegation place and the last two spots in next season’s Europa League were decided after being in the balance until the very last minute.

The day began with both Celta Vigo and Leganes in danger of the drop, with Leganes needing to beat league Champions Real Madrid to have any chance of staying up.

Despite coming back twice from behind and pegging Real Madrid in their penalty area for the last 15 minutes, Leganes couldn’t quite finish what would have been a miraculous comeback after a 2-2 draw.

Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio scored for Madrid, while Bryan Gil and Roger Assale gave Leganes hope and replays showed the ball struck Luka Jovic on the the arm in the Madrid area, only for the VAR to once again find in the Champions’ favor.

Celta stay up despite being held 0-0 at home to already relegated Espanyol, who go down in last place with just 25 points, while Mallorca are the third team to drop to the second division.

Real Sociedad were out of Europe for much of the evening with results elsewhere going against them as they trailed to a Koke goal away to Atletico Madrid. However, Adnan Januzaj drilled in a low free kick in the 87th minute to give the side from San Sebastian a vital point that sees them finish in sixth.

Granada will join Real Sociedad and Villarreal in the Europa League for their first ever appearance in continental football after a 4-0 win at home to Athletic Club, who looked to have started their holidays early after seeing their own European hopes disappear on Thursday.

Granada will have to play three qualifying rounds in August, which could be a problem after such a late start to this season.

Getafe miss out on European qualification and finish eighth after seeing three goals ruled out by VAR and missing a second half penalty before Coke’s goal in the ninth minute of injury time condemned them to a 1-0 defeat away to Levante.

Valencia’s slight chances of returning to Europe also evaporated after a 1-0 defeat to Sevilla, courtesy of a spectacular goal from Sergio Reguilon 10 minutes into the second half.

Elsewhere, Osasuna drew 2-2 with an already relegated Mallorca in an entertaining match to end a successful return to the top-flight in 10th place in the table, while Villarreal (who finished fifth) said goodbye to veterans Bruno Soriano and Santi Cazorla with a 4-0 win at home to Eibar.

Gerard Moreno netted twice for Villarreal and ends the season as the top-scoring Spaniard with 18 goals, but Leo Messi once again scored more goals than anyone as he netted twice in Barcelona’s 5-0 stroll over Alaves.

Messi scored his 24th and 25th goals of the campaign as Barca recovered some confidence against a rival that had relaxed after avoiding relegation on Thursday. The Argentinean has now scored 25 league goals or more for 11 consecutive campaigns. Enditem

