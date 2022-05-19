Draw strategic plans to help build teams – WPL sides urged

Women’s Premier League clubs have been urged to draw strategic plans to help build their teams during a mentorship programme organised by renowned online betting outfit, Betway Ghana.

The Betway Women’s Premier League Mentorship Programme which focused on strategic management and football governance saw representatives from all the premier league sides acquire an in-depth knowledge on how to build and maintain their brand as a club.

Mr. Fred Pappoe, former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) delivered a lecture on “Football Club Management” and the ethics involved in managing clubs in Ghana.

According to him, every club manager in Ghana should set their priority to achieve excellence and make their club unique in order to attract investors.

“Make sure your club or your product should be a product of excellence, you are not just making the numbers, you must make sure your team is unique. If anyone mentions your club, there should be some level of achievement attached to your club.”

He also advised club owners to make every football club in Ghana a product of business that engages in the activity of football for profit.

“You must make sure to register your clubs at the Registrar General’s Department, register with the GFA and any other entity that you have to, there are some legal requirements that you have to meet as a club,” he said.

Former fitness coach of Orlando Pirates, Mr. Warren Engelbrecht also shared his experience on “Strategic Management” in football, knowing the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and threats of the various football clubs.

He said it was important for every club to have a vision on what to achieve or have a target on what the club would like to achieve in some few years to come, which he associated with having a “strategic management”.

“As a football club, you have to develop your vision and aspiration for the future or clearly develop your mission on what to achieve because there is a fundamental starting point for any club. This speaks to your transfer policy, scouting policies and your youth development morals,” he added

Former player and manager of the South African Women National Team, Lydia Monyapo also urged club owners to see women football as a business in order to help grow the sport by attracting sponsorship.

She made reference to how South Africa has been able to develop women football and urged all club owners to develop a plan on how to put their clubs on the map.

Board chairman of Medeama SC and GFA Executive Committee member, Dr. Anthony Aubynn also talked about “Football Governance”, highlighting more on the importance of having good structures in place as a club owner in order to attract

“Once you have a clean corporate governance system, then you know who does what, it tells you what role you play,” he

Betway Ghana, a development partner of the Women’s Premier League would be organizing more series on training programmes for club officials in their quest to help develop women football in Ghana.