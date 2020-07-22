The state of health emergency against the COVID-19 pandemic across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be lifted from Wednesday, President Felix Tshisekedi announced on Tuesday.

National television RTNC broadcast late Tuesday night that the president announced the above decision and several measures to be carried out in stages in different sectors across the country.

According to the announcement, while respecting the current health measures, commercial activities, including the reopening of banks, restaurants and bars, as well as rallies and demonstrations will be resumed across the country from Wednesday.

Stadiums, performance halls, places of worship, ports, airports and borders are authorized to open from Aug. 15 across the country, while interprovincial migratory movement will also be allowed from Aug. 15. Yet funeral ceremonies remain prohibited.

The DRC has registered a total of 8,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 196 deaths and 4,528 recoveries. Enditem

Advertisements