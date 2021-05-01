Congo
Congo

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi declared late Friday a state of siege in the northeastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, due to the surging violence by armed groups in the region.

The president made this decision in concert with Prime Minister Lukonde Sama as well as the speakers of the Senate and National Assembly, according to the minutes of the Council of Ministers released on the national television by government spokesman Patrick Muyaya. A presidential order will be announced in the next few hours. “Given the seriousness of the current situation in this part of the country, an order from the president of the Republic is expected within hours,” added Muyaya.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleNearly 340 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast – UNHCR
Next articleAfrica’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.55 million – Africa CDC
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here