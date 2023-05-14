DRC president says impressed by Botswana’s diamond industry management

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi has praised Botswana for its management of the diamond industry and value chain to the best interest of its citizens.

After touring Jwaneng Mine on Thursday, Tshisekedi said he was particularly impressed with how Botswana managed to build its reputation through its management style and become one of the world’s leading diamond producers.

He also commended the partnership between the Botswana government and the private sector in the diamond industry, saying he would like to replicate that in the DRC because it is one of the largest producers of diamonds.

Jwaneng Mine belongs to Debswana, a mining company jointly owned by the Botswana government and the De Beers group. The mine is considered one of the richest diamond mines in the world, contributing to 60-70 percent of Debswana’s total revenue.

During his four-day state visit, Tshisekedi and his Botswana counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, established a framework for collaboration in mining, agriculture, tourism, and other fields of shared interest. Enditem