Dream Alive Construction Warns Prospective Developers on Its Property At Akporman

Dream Alive Construction has cautioned prospective developers against any further project at their Akporman lands.

It will be recalled that the company has won a recent judgment from the Adenta high court and the court of appeal granting the company to take possession on 153 acres of land.

It is against this backdrop that the company is calling on anyone who has any project on their site to visit the company for further transaction. It will be in the interest of the said individuals to adhere to this request.

It has also come to the notice of the company that some unknown individuals have started selling portions of their property and are falsifying signature for the buyers.

Going forward the company is therefore urging everyone to come to its premises with all documents available.

The company is ready to sit down with those who will take this opportunity.

This will enable peace to prevail between both parties.