Dream Car Art Contestants Receive Awards From Toyota Ghana

Toyota Ghana Company Limited has awarded nine participants in the 15th edition of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest Awards in Accra.

The contest is a Toyota initiative that seeks to unearth creativity in children (15 years below) through art.

Children from all over the world are invited to share ideas about the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars.

Winners under eight years include Deepika Arumugam-DSP International won Gold, Adom Gyedua Acheampong from Happy Angel School, Accra received Silver, while Kwame Owusu Nana Aduomi-Kids Paradise Prep School, Koforidua had Bronze.

Under eight to 11 years had Aryan Aman Goel -DSP International had Gold, Joannah Paulynn Immanuel from the DSP International won Silver and Sylvia Esinam Ayele Ayaye from Crown Prince Academy, receiving Bronze.

With the 12 to 15 years, Kofi Aseda Sekyere Boama Sefa, who is Home schooled, received the gold prize followed by Rohit Kalish Godhwani- DSP International, who won Silver and Jonathan Dhanraj Joseph Immanuel had Silver.

Victoria Owusu-Ansah, a four-year old from the Emmanuel O. Basic School, Teshie was adjudged the youngest participate in the contest.

Mr Kohji Yanaka, Managing Director of Toyota Ghana Company Limited, said since the establishment of the Company, they had always focused on education as one of their core areas of Corporate Social Responsibility support.

He said as a Company with focus to support the creative development of children within their business operational areas, “we consider it appropriate to partner Toyota Motor Corporation annually for the dream car art contest initiative.”

Since 2009, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has been organized for children worldwide with the desire to inspire their imagination and creativeness.

He said the contest had always received positive response and participation both from children with Ghanaian origin and foreigners who reside in the country.

The Managing Director said a jury consisting of professional artist was constituted to review and shortlist the best three art works within each category per the TMC standards for this contest.

He said the selected art works locally were sent to Japan to represent Ghana at the World Contest and this year, Toyota Ghana received a remarkable number of 1,262 artworks from all over the country within a three-month submission period.

Mr Yanaka said the ultimate prize for the National Contest goes to the top 3 winners of each category.

He said the artworks of the nine winners have been submitted to Japan for consideration in the World Contest where other children from over 91 countries are also competing.

He expressed the hope that an artwork from Ghana would win at the World Contest because “we have won two Silvers and one Bronze for three consecutive years.”

He said Art Contest wanted children to have fun with creativity and “I am very inspired by how these young but great minds have chosen to prove their prowess through creative skills.”

Mr Gideon Essaw, a Jury for the Contest said the artworks were judged in terms of their uniqueness , the concept and art characteristics.

Miss Gyedua Acheampong, a Class three pupil told the GNA that she used a day for her artwork, which sought to solve a problem in society.

Miss Arumugam said she used three-days to master her craft, since she loved to see the ocean clean and that motivated her to draw a car that cleans up the ocean of plastics, garbage, and waste materials for sea animals to survive happily.