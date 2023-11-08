Dreamland Sports Plus, One On One Foundation Hold D J Fitness Challenge

The DJ High School Fitness Challenge organized by One One One Foundation led by the Ghana Sanitation Ambassador, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams came alive at Cape Coast, Central Region over the weekend.

From Wesley Girls SHS where the Head Mistress led the students, the trip stopped at Adisadel College and went to St. Augustines College and Aggrey Memorial and Mfanstipim Schools.

All the SHS heads have embraced the programme which will move to other schools and regions.

Mr. Williams who was awarded by Women In Sports Association (WISA) said it is very good to combine fitness / sports and education as it makes the students very smart.

He thanked the GES, the sponsors and the school heads for supporting the concept and initiative.