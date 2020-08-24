“I’m really proud of the team as we worked really hard to achieve the success”, said Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after the Bavarians victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Sunday night.

Bayern won 1-0 thanks to Kingsley Coman’s goal from the 59th minute. The winger beat Keylor Navas by an effective header after a perfect cross by Joshua Kimmich.

“I don’t know what to say. We have worked very hard for success, we have been trying for so many years. We made history. We beat PSG but we also won all the matches in this edition of the Champions League. I’m proud of this team, of the football we played”, said Lewandowski after the match in the interview for Polish TV Polsat.

The striker turned out to be the best scorer of the Champions League 2019/20 with 15 goals. He also won the classification for the Bundesliga top scorer this season as he found the net 34 times.

“My dreams came true. I’ve worked for that for a long time. I dreamed about raising the cup since I was a child. It’s known that the first time is the hardest. I have no words. The emotion is huge so I cried after the final whistle. Such success will drive me to further work”, added the Pole.

The final was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I would like to thank all those who support us. Thanks to their support, it was easier to play”, claimed Lewandowski. Enditem