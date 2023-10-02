Dreams FC book spot in CAF group stages; set to receive US$400k

Reigning MTN FA Cup Champions Dreams FC have secured a place in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup after edging Sierra Leone’s Kallon FC.

They have now become the first Ghanaian club to reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in four years, after Asante Kotoko did so in 2019.

The “Still Believe” lads secured a crucial 1-1 draw in their second leg encounter against Kallon FC after beating them 2-1 in the first league encounter in Accra.

After achieving this remarkable milestone, Dreams FC will receive $400,000 from the CAF for making it to the group stages as they await their opponents.

Dreams would be facing the likes of Al Hilal Benghazi, Zamalek, Sagrada Esperanca, KCCA FC, Co Coyah, among others who have qualified for the group stages.

Karim Zito’s side would now turn attention to the Ghana Premier League when they beat Nsoatreman FC on Wednesday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.