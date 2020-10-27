Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Dreams Football Club has reported the Chairman of Bofoakwa Tano FC Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for false accusations against the club.

Mr. Derrick Okraku the Head of Dreams Media, in a statement, said the Dawu based club sent an official complaint to the GFA through its General Secretary to investigate further allegations of influence-peddling made against unnamed officials of the club.

He stated that the allegation was made by Mr. Boateng Gyan on Accra- based radio station Angel FM on 26th October 2020, which suggested unnamed officials of Dreams FC influenced the exit of Andrews Appau from the national U20 camp.

“Dreams FC takes this allegation very seriously and has thus reported both the club and its chairman to the GFA.

“Dreams FC would avail its officials to the appropriate bodies of the GFA in ensuring this matter is thoroughly investigated and persons found guilty punished according to the relevant regulations of the GFA,” Mr. Okraku added.

He assured all stakeholders that Dreams FC would take any means necessary to redeem its tainted image by this accusations adding that, the club would make no further comments on the issue having directed it through the prudent and right channels for redress.