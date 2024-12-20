Dreams FC Head Coach Abdul Karim Zito Targets Victory Over Asante Kotoko in Upcoming Match

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito is determined to lead his team to victory when they face Asante Kotoko on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the Tuba Astro Turf.

In a pre-match interview, Coach Zito acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting that his squad consists mainly of younger players, many of whom are making their debut in the Ghana Premier League. However, he expressed confidence that playing at home and recalling past successes against the Porcupine Warriors would provide his side with a strong advantage.

“I remember the year they won the league, I still beat them,” Zito reflected. “But I can’t talk about it much this time because the players I had then are not the same as the ones I have now. These are younger players, and this is their first time playing in the Ghana Premier League. It won’t be easy, but since we’re playing at home, we’ve set our target. Our target is to win.”

Zito’s declaration comes as Dreams FC, despite an impressive debut season in the CAF Confederation Cup—where they reached the semifinals before being eliminated by Zamalek—has struggled to find consistency in the league. With just 12 points from 13 matches, they sit second from bottom in the standings. Their home form has been particularly poor, with only one win from six home games.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko, having faced a tough spell with four consecutive losses, is now on the rise, having secured two victories, including a dramatic win over rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.

Coach Zito and his team will be hoping that the home advantage and their target-focused approach can propel them to a much-needed victory against the league giants.