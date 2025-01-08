Dreams FC Responds to Accra Lions’ Officiating Accusations with Strong Rebuttal

Dreams FC has issued a strong rebuttal to Accra Lions’ accusations regarding poor officiating during their Ghana Premier League Week 16 clash, which ended in a 1-0 win for Dreams at the Tuba AstroTurf Park on Sunday.

Accra Lions, the runners-up of last season’s league, expressed frustration over the refereeing decisions during the match, claiming that such officiating contributes to the Ghanaian league’s struggles, including its lack of sponsorship and general attractiveness. The Lions called for reforms aimed at enhancing professionalism, transparency, and sportsmanship within the country’s football.

However, Dreams FC has firmly countered these claims, releasing a statement that stresses the importance of addressing grievances through the appropriate channels. The club emphasized the need for integrity, professionalism, and fair play, but cautioned against hypocrisy, highlighting that refereeing errors are a common issue across the globe, even in leagues that utilize advanced technology.

“While we generally agree on the importance of integrity, professionalism, and fair play, these principles must be upheld without hypocrisy or double standards,” Dreams FC stated in their response. The club further pointed out that refereeing decisions, both positive and negative, are part of the game, with officials being penalized if found guilty of poor performance.

Dreams FC also questioned Accra Lions’ motivations, pointing out that no specific complaints were lodged regarding officiating in their recent match. Additionally, the club referenced Lions’ silence over controversial decisions in a recent match against Hearts of Oak, suggesting a selective approach to criticism.

“Football clubs worldwide benefit or suffer from officiating decisions. It is our responsibility as industry players to recognize this fact,” Dreams remarked.

In a further challenge to Accra Lions, Dreams FC accused the club of targeting them due to their affiliation with Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku. The statement alluded to incidents involving some Accra Lions officials, including alleged physical attacks on match officials, and suggested that their conduct, as well as their pre- and post-match commentary, was aimed at undermining Dreams FC and poisoning the minds of stakeholders.

The statement also defended Dreams FC’s reputation, emphasizing their success in international football, including a semi-final achievement in the CAF Confederation Cup. “The attempt to taint our efforts, which have brought Ghanaian football global recognition, is disingenuous and must be rejected by well-meaning stakeholders,” the club declared.

Dreams FC also made it clear that their narrow victory over Accra Lions was earned through a competitive spirit, attributing it to missed opportunities in converting chances. They concluded by calling for all clubs to inspire confidence in the league, rather than pushing personal agendas that could harm the sport’s development.

This statement comes as Dreams FC seeks to climb out of the relegation zone, having secured their first win in five games. The victory against Accra Lions was a much-needed boost, leaving them in 17th place on the league table.