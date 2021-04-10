Follow DredW and you will definitely notice his great work ethic. The producer has constantly been promoting his latest single ‘Mariama’ since its release and it’s definitely time to serve up the visuals.

He collaborates with director, Junie Annan to deliver a colourful experience, making you want to see it over again. This sweet visual stars singer, Feli Nuna and other models in there for aesthetics to keep your eyes hooked, backed by nice animations. Yaa Pono and Talaat Yarky brought their imposing demeanours to seal the deal and make this a classic.

‘Mariama’ is a single taken off DredW’s forthcoming EP. Watch the video and share your views.