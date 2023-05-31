Dressmakers provided sewing machines as start-up kits at Graduation

The Kansaworodo/Ntankorful branch of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association has presented certificates to seven dressmakers upon their graduation after a-3-year intensive apprenticeship training programme.

They each received one hand sewing machine as start-up kits and an unspecified amount of money as well as donations from family members and loved ones at the function.

The 7th graduation ceremony was on the theme, “Equipping the Youth Through Handiwork”.

Making the presentation to the graduands at a colourful ceremony at Kansaworodo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Chairman of the Association, Mr Abdul Kadir Yussif-Sidi lauded efforts of the graduands for painstakingly understudying their superiors for three solid years.

He said the Association would ensure that they expanded their base to become fully established.

Mr Yussif-Sidi appealed to them to abide by the code of ethics of the profession in their bid to meet the demands of their customers.

Queen mother of Kansaworodo, Nana Ekua Mansa III advised the graduands to be humble and respect the elderly as they commence their businesses.

That, she noted, would enable them to stay in business all the time and make ends meet.

Nana Ekua Mansa III advised the youth to venture into apprenticeship training programmes to acquire more skills for life.

Secretary to the Association, Mr Johns Koomson commended the graduands for their sacrifices to successfully complete their training.

He said the Association would ensure that many of the youth are equipped through skills training.

Mr Koomson said the Association would continue to train more youth to acquire skills to become self-sufficient.