Drive Ghana’s future with your creativity, determination – Kamala Harris tells youth

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has inspired the youth of Ghana to nurture their creative prowess to drive the country’s social and economic growth.

“Africa’s population has a median age of 19… to the young leaders here, it is your spark, your creativity and your determination that will drive the future,” she said.

“You have a role to play and together we have a role to play. So then, let us dream with ambition and lead with conviction,” she added.

Ms Harris, first black-American Vice President said this at Ghana’s iconic Black Star Square.

She urged the Government to create an enabling platform for the voices of the youth to contribute to democratic governance and socio-economic development by enhancing their access to the digital world.

“Imagine a future where every person is connected to the digital economy, where every young person trusts that their voices are heard, a future that is propelled by African innovation,” the US Vice President Harris said.

The hundreds of youth, including university students and persons with disabilities cheered her as she inspired them to unleash their potentials to turn around the fortunes of Ghana, African, and the world.

She delivered her keynote address in the presence of high-powered government delegation including Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, women groups, youth activists and people in the art industry.

Her visit to Ghana, the first on her week-long African tour will also take her to Tanzania and end in Zambia, as America seeks to renew its relationship with governments on the continent.