Drive to Inspire Africa Trains Over 100 Counsellors to Empower Youth in Greater Accra Region

Drive to Inspire Africa (DTI-A), a non-governmental organization dedicated to empowering young people, has successfully trained over 100 counsellors in the Greater Accra Region.

This initiative is part of DTI-A’s ongoing mission to provide vital support and guidance to the youth, helping them navigate the challenges they face as they grow.

The training programme aimed to equip counsellors with the necessary skills to assist young adults, particularly in areas such as mental health and career development. Nana Adjoa Hackman, founder of Drive to Inspire Africa, stressed the importance of innovative training to address the unique needs of today’s youth. “Innovative training programmes are crucial in addressing the unique challenges faced by young people today,” she said. “The goal of the training is to ensure that young adults have access to the resources and support they need to reach their full potential.”

Hackman also highlighted the critical role counsellors play in shaping the lives of young people, urging them to continuously seek knowledge and develop their skills. “Counsellors have the power to shape the minds and futures of our young people and need to take this responsibility seriously,” she emphasized.

The training was conducted in three sessions. The first session featured Nana Adjoa Hackman, who spoke on topics such as managing adolescent life, overcoming the fear of failure, and tackling discipline. The second session included a panel discussion with Karrielle Danso and other experts, focusing on mental health and career guidance strategies. The final session, led by a team from United Bank for Africa (UBA), covered financial literacy for counsellors and volunteers.

With the completion of this training, DTI-A is well-positioned to continue making a significant impact on the lives of young people across Ghana and the wider African continent. The organization remains committed to its mission of inspiring and mentoring teenagers and young adults, particularly girls aged 13 to 25, to aim high and reach their full potential.

Drive to Inspire Africa is a registered NGO under Ghana’s Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) and is licensed by the Non-Profit Organisations Secretariat, Ghana. The organization is also dedicated to the Safe Schools programme initiated by the Ghana Education Service. Through its ongoing efforts, DTI-A aims to make a lasting difference in the lives of young people, fostering their growth into valuable assets to their families, communities, and nations.