Driver arrested for stealing at Fuel station

A taxi driver, identified as Obama, in his 30s, has been apprehended by the Police for stealing at the Dunkwa-on-Offin Total Fuel station.

The arrest was made after Obama was captured on CCTV footage stealing 40 cedis from the Mechanic store container at the fuel station in Atechem, a suburb of Dunkwa-on-Offin, on Tuesday, February 27.

The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera, clearly showing the moment the suspect took the money.

Following the theft, the station workers pursued Obama and apprehended him on the streets.

They then brought him back to the fuel station premises and promptly alerted the police, who arrived to make the arrest.