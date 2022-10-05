Driver before court for incest; Wife charged for compounding crime

A 65-year-old driver has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling his 15-year-old daughter at Teshie.

Daniel Nkansah Antwi is facing charges of defilement and incest.

Nkansah was in the dock with his wife, Joyce Nkansah, a 45-year-old trader.

She is also being held for compounding crime.

The husband and wife have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann has admitted Antwi to bail in the sum of GHS 100,000 with two sureties, two to be justified with landed property.

Joyce was also granted bail in the sum of GHS 30,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

The Prosecution said the victim was a JHS 2 student and resided with the accused persons together with three of her siblings.

It said from the year 2020 to August 2022, Antwi had been having sexual intercourse with the victim until she became pregnant.

The Prosecution said a witness in the case saw some symptoms of pregnancy on the victim and questioned her.

It said the victim revealed that Antwi together with her stepbrother (name withheld) and another, at large, had been having sex with her.

The Prosecution said the witness then informed Joyce about the incident and advised her to report the incident to the Police.

It said Joyce rather planned with Antwi and took the victim to a clinic near Korle Bu and aborted the pregnancy.

On September 26, this year, an informant alerted the Police of the crime and Antwi and Joyce were arrested.

It said the Police had liaised with the Department of Social Welfare at the Ministries, Accra and sent the victim to hospital for examination and treatment after rescuing and providing her shelter.

Prosecution said the accused persons have denied the offence.