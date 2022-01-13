Driver gets GH¢50k bail for careless driving

A 32-year-old driver whose carelessness resulted in the death of a taxi driver at Afari in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been granted a GHc50,000 bail with two sureties by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Nafiu Awudu was said to have made an overtaking at a portion near the Afari Military Hospital on the Abuakwa-Nkawie Road and crashed into the oncoming taxi-cab resulting in the death of the driver.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court on January 31, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Anthony Ohene Gyan told the court, presided over by Nana Brew, that the incident occurred on January 2, this year, at about 1730 hours.

He said the accused, who was in-charge of a Toyota Tundra, with registration number GT 3863-11, was driving from Nerebehe to Nkawie.

He said at a portion near the Military Hospital at Afari, the accused overtook another vehicle and crashed head-on with the taxi-cab, which was coming from the opposite direction.

The two drivers sustained varied degrees of injury and were sent to the Afari Community Hospital where the accused was treated and discharged but the taxi driver died on admission.

Chief Inspector Gyan said the accused was arrested and charged after investigations.