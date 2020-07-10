A 38-year-old driver accused of defrauding an Auditor of GHC 82,000 under the pretext of selling to him a Toyota Highlander has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Paul Kweku Anum, a.k.a Kweku Anum charged with defrauding by false pretenses pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Helen Ofei Ayeh admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC 82,000 with three sureties, one to be justified and he is expected to reappear on August 8.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei said the complainant, Mr Andrew Lurewic Banou resides at Tamale in the Northern Region whiles Anum is a resident of Buokrom in the Ashanti Region.

Chief Inspector Agyei said about two weeks ago, the complainant expressed interest in buying a white unregistered Toyota Highlander 2012 model displayed on “Tonato”, an electronic trading platform with the price of the vehicle at GHC 83,000.

He said the complainant therefore contacted the alleged owner who introduced himself as Mr Frimpong, a businessman portraying himself as a very busy person.

The Prosecution said the so-called Mr Frimpong agreed to sell the vehicle to the complainant at a cost of GHC 82,000.

He said based on that the complainant arrived in Accra from Tamale and called Mr Frimpong but he claimed to be very busy and asked the accused, whom he introduced as his agent and errand boy to meet the complainant with the vehicle while he (Mr Frimpong) proceeds to the bank for payment to be done.

Prosecution said the accused drove the vehicle from Achimota to Kaneshie where the complainant inspected it to his satisfaction.

He said the accused, Mr Frimpong and the complainant then went to a Societe Generale Ghana bank at the Kaneshie Market branch where an amount of GHC 82,000 was handed over to Mr Frimpong in the presence of Anum.

The Prosecution said Mr Frimpong and Anum counted the money after which Mr Frimpong handed over the receipt, ignition key, and supposed photocopy of his passport pictures to the complainant.

He said Mr Frimpong instructed Anum to hand over the vehicle to the complainant as they stepped out of the bank.

The Prosecution said on their way to a street parking lot belonging to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Anum pretended to have received a call from Mr Frimpong directing him to give something to someone.

He said the complainant insisted to accompany Anum to wherever he had been sent but Anum took to his heels so the complainant raised an alarm and he was arrested.

Prosecution said the said Mr Frimpong and the vehicle could not be found.

