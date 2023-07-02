Driver granted GH¢10K bail over alleged theft 

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHS10,000.00 bail with a surety to a driver accused of stealing.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah also ordered Michael Akwasi Puni to report to the police once every week.

Puni denied causing unlawful damage, stealing and attempted stealing.

He allegedly caused unlawful damage to a trailer-head cable socket valued GHS1,000.00, stealing of the trailer-head cable valued GHS600.00 as well as breaking a container seal with the intent to steal.

He will make his next appearance on July 18, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Georgina Agbodeka, leading prosecution, told the Court that Nurudeen Nuhu, the Complainant was a driver residing at Teshie Zongo whilst the accused person, Puni, was a motor rider, a resident of Tema New Town.

On the June 17,2023, at about 1900 hours, the complainant parked his trailer truck loaded with two_ twenty-footer containers at the Teshie First Junction Bus Stop and assigned two of his mates, who are witnesses in the case, to watch over the truck for the night.

Chief Inspector Agbodeka said on June 18, 2023, at midnight, the witnesses went to a nearby food vendor to buy indomie.

She said on their way back to the trailer truck, they saw the accused person on the truck.

In an attempt to approach and question him, the accused person jumped off the truck and crossed the road to the other end and bolted, leaving behind a black and yellow motor tricycle with registration number M21-4725.

Prosecution said the witnesses later observed that the accused person broke one of the two twenty-footer containers loaded on the truck and cut the trailer-head connecting cable valued GHS1,600.00.

The witnesses informed the complainant who brought the said motor tricycle to the Nungua police station and lodged a complaint.

On June 21, 2023, the accused person came to the station and claimed ownership of the motor tricycle. Whilst at the station, the witnesses identified him, and he was subsequently arrested.

During investigation, the accused person led the Police to the motor tricycle and removed the cable from a compartment and admitted the offence in his statement.