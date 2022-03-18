Driver Impregnates Own Daughter

Francis Fynn Aikins, a taxi driver who is accused of having sex with his 16-year old daughter at Nungua has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Flynn is said to have told the police that he started having sex with the victim from June 2021.

Charged with incest, Fynn pleaded not guilty, and the court admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties, two of whom are to be justified.

The matter has been adjourned to March 29 by the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant in the case is the administrator of LEKMA Hospital, Teshie.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim is a second year Senior High School Student who has been living with her father at Nungua in Accra.

Prosecution said the accused has divorced the victim’s mother but the victim lives with him.

He said the accused has been having countless sexual intercourse with the victim and who became pregnant.

Prosecution said the victim’s pregnancy developed some complications and she was rushed to the LEKMA hospital where the victim disclosed that her father was responsible for her pregnancy.

The Prosecution said the victim gave birth prematurely but lost the child.

He said the hospital authorities alerted the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and accused was arrested on 28 February 2022

Prosecution said the victim was rescued and sent to a shelter.

He said a medical report form was issued to the victim and a full report was submitted to her.

Prosecution said accused in his cautioned statement admitted that he started having sex with the victim from June 2021.