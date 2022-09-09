Driver imprisoned for crashing two to death

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a driver to four years imprisonment for crashing two people to death.

Jerry Kofi Blankson also caused bodily injuries to Rosemond Danso, 32 and Jesuslina Asiamah, seven years.

He admitted driving without license but denied driving dangerously which led to the death of Cecilia Arthur, 65 and Emmanuel Sarkodie, three years.

He was therefore taken through full trial and found culpable.

Police Chief Inspector David Amofah earlier gave the facts to the Court presided over by Mr Mark Tairimah Diboro that Blankson, now 43, worked in a small scale industry and physically challenged on his right arm. He said Blankson did not have a driver’s licence and on March 14, 2021 at about 14 55 hours he was driving a Toyota Camry saloon car with registration number GX 762-14 which is not modified to suit his handicap.

Prosecution said from Kokofu, Blankson was driving towards Adansi-Asokwa and on reaching Bekwai-Zongo opposite the Police barracks whilst negotiating a sharp curve, he lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into two metal container stores.

Chief Inspector Amofah said four persons in one of the store sustained aggravated bodily injuries and were rushed to Bekwai Municipal hospital for treatment where Emmanuel Sarkodie aged 3yrs died shortly on arrival.

He said Rosemond Danso then 32 years was admitted whereas victims Jesusilina Asiamah Yeboah aged 7yrs and Cecilia Arthur aged 65, were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital/Kumasi for further treatment but Cecilia Arthur died whilst on admission.

The Court heard that the accident vehicle was examined and tested by DVLA and reported that the vehicle was road worthy prior to the accident. Though the insurance Policy on the accident vehicle in respect of third party risk was valid but since Blankson was unlicensed driver, the accident victims could not benefit any insurance claims, the Prosecutor told the Court.

Chief Inspector Amofah said it was obvious to the convict that a careful and competent driver ought to have both hands firmly on the steering wheel at all times while driving and that, driving with one arm would put the lives of other road users into immediate danger but the accused threw caution to the wind.

In the course of investigations, Police medical report forms were issued to victims Rosemond Danso and Jesusilina Asiamah Yeboah which had been duly endorsed by the medical officer and same filed on the case docket.

He said a duplicate docket was prepared and forwarded to Attorney General’s Office for study and advice.

He said upon the advice from AG’s office, Blankson was charged with the offences.