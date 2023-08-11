Driver in court for possessing rifles, guns

An assistant driver, who was picked up by the Police at Accra Mall for possessing three AK47 assault rifles and two pump action guns has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Razak Anas, charged with possession of firearms without lawful excuse, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful admitted Anas to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with two sureties to be justified with landed property.

The accused person is expected to reappear before the court on September 5.

The prosecution said the complainants were police officers stationed at Intelligence Directorate of the Ghana Police Service headquarters.

It said the accused person was an assistant driver of Yutong bus with registration number WR-4813-20 and a resident of Damango in the Oti Region.

The prosecution said on July 12, 2023, at about 0930 hours, the Police received intelligence that a Hyundai Yutong with Registration number WR-4819-20 was transporting some weapons to the Oti Region.

It said a team of police officers were dispatched to old Fadama to place surveillance on the said bus.

On the same day, the prosecution said at about 1040 hours at Accra Mall around Tema Motorway, the team tracked the bus and conducted a search in the presence of the main driver, the bus conductor (names withheld) and the accused person.

It said the policemen retrieved a sack and a box concealed at the back seat of the bus and found three AK-47 assault rifles and two pump action guns.

During interrogation, Anas admitted receiving the package in which the rifles and guns were retrieved from an Okada rider on behalf of one Gmanatey Njoiti, a resident of Damango in the Oti Region.

It said Anas indicated that he failed to inform the main driver of the bus of the rifles and guns in the bus.

The prosecution said Njoiti is on the run.